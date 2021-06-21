CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bihar Unlock: Govt Allows Offices, Shops & Public Parks to Reopen, Appeals People to be Careful

Representational photo. (Image: PTI)

According to a government notification, the both government and private offices will be allowed to open with full 100 per cent of capacity from June 23 to July 6.

The Bihar government on Monday announced unlock guidelines after a weeks-long lockdown to control the spread of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the announcement after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state.

Shops will open till 7 pm and night curfew will be in effect from 9 pm to 5 am.

Parks and gardens will also be allowed open from 6 am to 12 noon, the order stated.

The Chief Minister has also appealed people to remain careful even in the unlocking process.

first published:June 21, 2021, 18:34 IST