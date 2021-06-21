Bihar Unlock: Govt Allows Offices, Shops & Public Parks to Reopen, Appeals People to be Careful

The Bihar government on Monday announced unlock guidelines after a weeks-long lockdown to control the spread of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the announcement after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state.

According to a government notification, the both government and private offices will be allowed to open with full 100 per cent of capacity from June 23 to July 6.

कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति की समीक्षा की। 23 जून से 6 जुलाई तक सरकारी एवं गैर-सरकारी कार्यालय शत-प्रतिशत उपस्थिति के साथ काम करेंगे, दुकानें 7 बजे संध्या तक खुलेगी, रात्रि कर्फ्यू रात्रि 9 बजे से सुबह 5 बजे तक लागू रहेगा। (1/2)— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 21, 2021

Shops will open till 7 pm and night curfew will be in effect from 9 pm to 5 am.

Parks and gardens will also be allowed open from 6 am to 12 noon, the order stated.

The Chief Minister has also appealed people to remain careful even in the unlocking process.

