Bihar, UP, Northeast To Receive Rainfall; Monsoon To Get Delayed In Delhi

The Southwest Monsoon has covered most parts of the country, but there is still no rainfall in some parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. Now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that it is expected that in the next 6-7 days, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, and the states of northeast may receive heavy rainfall and get relief from the heat. Along with this, heavy rainfall is expected in the western areas of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Met department, due to strong moist south-westerly winds at the lower troposphere level from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast and adjoining east India, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, and the northeast states will get heavy in the next 6-7 days.

There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in the next three days. There may be rainfall in West Bengal and Sikkim on July 2 and 3. On Wednesday, the mercury had crossed 43 degrees in Delhi.

Due to the strong easterly winds over north Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall may occur in east UP in the next five days. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in western UP on July 2. Heavy rainfall may occur in Uttarakhand between July 1 and 4.

The weatherman predicts strong lightning along with thunder in Bihar and Jharkhand in the next 24 hours.

According to Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain occurred in interior parts of Tamil Nadu including Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh.

Light to moderate rainfall may also occur over southeast of Rajasthan, parts of Telangana including Konkan, Goa, and Lakshadweep.

