Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2018: 101 Junior Clerk, Assistant, Translator and Care Taker Jobs, Apply before 31st October 2018
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment process aims to fill 101 vacancies for the post of Clerk, Assistant, Translator and Care Taker. Check the official website of Bihar Vidhan Sabha, Patna - vidhansabha.bih.nic.in for more details.
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 101 vacancies for the post of Clerk, Assistant, Translator and Care Taker has begun on the official website of Bihar Vidhan Sabha, Patna - vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.
The Computer Based Test for this recruitment drive is tentatively scheduled to be held in the third or fourth week of December 2018. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 31st October 2018, 5PM:
How to apply for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.vidhansabha.bih.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on View Advertisement For Recruitment Apply Online
Step 3 – Click on Apply Online given in front of the post you wish to apply for
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://blas.online-ap1.com/
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Assistant – 54
Research/Reference Assistant – 8
Library Assistant – 10
Urdu Assistant – 2
Urdu Translator – 2
Translator(English/Hindi) – 2
Assistant Care Taker – 6
Junior Clerk – 17
Eligibility Criteria, Age-Limit, Pay Scale:
The eligibility criteria, age-limit and pay scale differs for the posts mentioned above, thereby, candidates are advised to read through the official advertisements to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Advertisement No. 01-18:
http://vidhansabha.bih.nic.in/pdf/recruitment/Advertisemnt%20No-%2001-18.pdf
Advertisement No. 02-18:
http://vidhansabha.bih.nic.in/pdf/recruitment/Advertisement%20No-%2002-18.pdf
