Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2018: 101 Junior Clerk, Assistant, Translator and Care Taker Jobs, Apply before 31st October 2018

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 101 vacancies for the post of Clerk, Assistant, Translator and Care Taker has begun on the official website of Bihar Vidhan Sabha, Patna - vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.The Computer Based Test for this recruitment drive is tentatively scheduled to be held in the third or fourth week of December 2018. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 31st October 2018, 5PM:How to apply for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.vidhansabha.bih.nic.inStep 2 – Click on View Advertisement For Recruitment Apply Online Step 3 – Click on Apply Online given in front of the post you wish to apply forStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://blas.online-ap1.com/Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:Assistant – 54Research/Reference Assistant – 8Library Assistant – 10Urdu Assistant – 2Urdu Translator – 2Translator(English/Hindi) – 2Assistant Care Taker – 6Junior Clerk – 17Eligibility Criteria, Age-Limit, Pay Scale:The eligibility criteria, age-limit and pay scale differs for the posts mentioned above, thereby, candidates are advised to read through the official advertisements to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Advertisement No. 01-18:Advertisement No. 02-18: