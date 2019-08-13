Bihar Village Head's Husband Shot Dead by 2 Men at Home While Asleep in Wee Hours

Khagaria (Bihar): Two men barged into the house of a village head in Bihar's Khagaria district and gunned down her husband who was asleep in the wee hours on Tuesday, the police said.

Two persons were taken into custody in connection with the murder, Superintendent of Police Minu Kumari said.

The incident occurred at Uttari Maarar panchayat where the village head is Ragini Devi.

The two assailants fired upon her husband Nandlal Paswan, 50, who was sleeping in the house, and fled in a motorcycle.

Kumari said Paswan was declared brought dead when he was taken to Khagaria Sadar Hospital.

Personal enmity could be the reason behind the murder, police sources said adding that the case was being investigated from all angles.

