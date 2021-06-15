Bihar Weather: Five Die Due To Lightning, Yellow Warning Issued For Several Districts

As monsoon has advanced into Bihar several districts have witnessed heavy rain in the last 24 hours in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain on Tuesday as well.

However, five people have also died in incidents of lightning in separate locations. A Yellow alert has been issued for several districts in view of the expected heavy rain with thunderstorms in the coming days. Moreover, the state disaster management department has warned against thunderbolts in various districts from Tuesday evening till late night.

Urging people not to venture out of homes, the Met department has predicted capital city Patna and districts like Gaya, Nalanda and Jehanabad to be the most affected by lightning. In Patna, areas like Fatuha, Daniawan, Khusrupur, Belchhi and Bakhtiyarpur have been alerted about the incoming weather situation.

The predicted thunderbolt can affect Belaganj, Wazirganj, Manpur, Bodhgaya, Fatehpur, Konch, Guraru and other regions in Gaya district. Whereas in Jehanabad, towns like Makhdumpur, Ghoshi, Kako and Hulasganj are expected to face the worst of the ongoing monsoon season. Likewise in Nalanda district, Meskaur, Narhat, Rajauli and Islampur are among the regions which may witness bouts of lightning.

Other than these four districts, rain is also expected to hit all of Bihar. The IMD has also predicted rainfall for June 16-18 in the state. The state also witnessed heavy rains last week due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

For the rest of north India, IMD has issued an Orange alert for June 15 in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana as the weather department has predicted heavy rain in these states. The southwest monsoon is expected to enter these states along with the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours. This is despite the monsoon season’s delayed start in Kerala where it arrived on June 3 as against the normal date of June 1.

