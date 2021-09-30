Bihar Woman, Assured of Marriage, Wants Rape Case Against Lover Withdrawn

A woman, in her early twenties, filed a rape complaint against her boyfriend at a police station in Bihar capital Patna on Wednesday evening. However, when the youth was arrested, she asked police officials to release him. The reason? His parents assured her that they would get their son married to the woman.

According to reports, the woman filed a complaint at the Ramakrishna Nagar police stating that her boyfriend raped her for hours in a hotel room in September 2011. Soon after receiving the complaint, the local police, within a few hours, arrested the accused and registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The girl in her complaint has mentioned that one Rahul Kumal on the pretext of marriage raped her in a hotel room for more than five hours in the month of September last year. She mentioned that Rahul had called her to a hotel to celebrate his birthday,” said a police officer stationed at the RamKrishna Nagar police station.

The officer added, “The girl in her complaint further mentioned that Rahul on the pretext of marrying her made a physical relationship with her and recently broke all terms and refused to marry her. The complainant informed us about the incident, who accompanied her to the police station and lodged a complaint with us.”

Soon after Rahul’s family learnt about their son being arrested by the Patna Police on charges of raping a woman, they rushed to the RamKrishna Nagar Police station. A police constable stationed at the RamKrishna Nagar police station said, “The accused’s family tried to persuade the girl’s family to withdraw the case and assured them to get their son married to the complainant.”

“Soon after the girl learnt that Rahul’s family has assured marriage, she started crying and asked the officer on duty to release Rahul as she loved her,” added the constable.

Another senior police officer stationed at the police station said, “We had registered an FIR against the youth and had produced him in the court from where he was sent to jail.”

