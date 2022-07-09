Bihar Woman, at Police Station To Secure Husband's Release, Claims She is Goddess Durga

A woman in the Jamui district of Bihar reached the police station, to relieve her drunken husband from police custody. As she arrived at the police station, the woman self-proclaimed herself as Goddess Durga. This bizarre act astounded the people in the station. The woman had rice in one hand and a small stick in the other hand. She then created chaos at the station and stopped only when the police threatened to take her into custody as well.

As per the reports, the incident took place on Thursday when a resident of Sikandra Mahadalit Tola, Kartik was apprehended by the police, who was under the influence of alcohol. The police took him under their custody to send him to jail. After this his wife, Sanju Devi reached the police station with a stick and rice in her hands to rescue her husband. The woman told the policemen that she was an incarnation of the Hindu Goddess Durga.

As soon as she reached the police station, she started sprinkling rice grains in front of the policemen and told them to release her husband from their custody. Sanju Devi then told the policemen that she is Goddess Durga. Later, the station head, Jitendra Dev Deepak persuaded Sanju Devi and the women who accompanied her and were escorted by the police outside the premises. It is said that the woman often pretends to be Goddess Durga in her village.

There are reports that earlier this year in January, a similar incident happened in Lachchuar village of Sikandra Police Station area. The team of police. which went to raid the liquor. was attacked by a woman, who claimed herself as Durga. She attacked the team with a sword and a trident (Trishul). She was later arrested by the police.

In March, this year, the Bihar government passed Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The bill permits the state government to prescribe fines and imprisonment if the offender is a repeater for the consumption of liquor. This bill has been amended three times since its implementation in 2016, the first amendment of the act was brought in 2018 and then in 2020. The 2016 bill enforced the complete prohibition of liquor and intoxicants in Bihar.

