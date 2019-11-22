Bihar Woman Files FIR Against 7 over 'Murder' of Beloved Rooster after Scuffle with Neighbour
An FIR was lodged for 'murder' of a rooster in Bihar's Bhabhua district, the police said. According to the post-mortem report, use of blade on the rooster's neck was confirmed.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Bhabhua (Bihar): She cared for her bird like one of her family, so when several men entered her home and attacked and killed her beloved rooster, whe left no stones unturned to ensure justice.
An FIR was lodged for 'murder' of a rooster in Bihar's Bhabhua district, the police said. According to the post-mortem report, use of blade on the rooster's neck was confirmed.
"Kamla Devi, a resident of Tirozpur village under Durgawati police station had a dispute with her neighbour.
"They fought again over a matter two days ago. During the scuffle, the neighbour snatched Kamala Devi's pet rooster and killed it."
Raghunath Singh, deputy superintendent of police, told IANS, "On the basis of the statement by Kamala Devi, an FIR was lodged under sections 429, 341, 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against seven persons. A post-mortem of the rooster was also conducted at the veterinary hospital."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stadium Inspection for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 to Take Place in November End
- 'Gonna Tell My Kids' is the Newest Meme in Town and Desi Twitter Has Given a Hilarious Twist to it
- Nagarjuna's Comeback in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has Send Twitter in Frenzy
- Microsoft Delays Surface Earbuds to Next Year, as Things Aren’t Quite Right
- Kartik Aaryan Tries to Troll Ananya Panday for Her Pants, She Shuts Him up with Epic Response