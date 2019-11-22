Take the pledge to vote

Bihar Woman Files FIR Against 7 over 'Murder' of Beloved Rooster after Scuffle with Neighbour

An FIR was lodged for 'murder' of a rooster in Bihar's Bhabhua district, the police said. According to the post-mortem report, use of blade on the rooster's neck was confirmed.

IANS

Updated:November 22, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
Bihar Woman Files FIR Against 7 over 'Murder' of Beloved Rooster after Scuffle with Neighbour
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Bhabhua (Bihar): She cared for her bird like one of her family, so when several men entered her home and attacked and killed her beloved rooster, whe left no stones unturned to ensure justice.

An FIR was lodged for 'murder' of a rooster in Bihar's Bhabhua district, the police said. According to the post-mortem report, use of blade on the rooster's neck was confirmed.

"Kamla Devi, a resident of Tirozpur village under Durgawati police station had a dispute with her neighbour.

"They fought again over a matter two days ago. During the scuffle, the neighbour snatched Kamala Devi's pet rooster and killed it."

Raghunath Singh, deputy superintendent of police, told IANS, "On the basis of the statement by Kamala Devi, an FIR was lodged under sections 429, 341, 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against seven persons. A post-mortem of the rooster was also conducted at the veterinary hospital."

