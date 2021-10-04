Bihar Woman Inspector, 'Mentally Harassed' by SP, Seeks Early Retirement

A woman inspector in Bihar Police has said that she is forced to apply for early retirement due to the unparliamentary behaviour of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer during duty hours.

Inspector Anshu Kumar on July 26, 2021, in a letter to Begusarai superintendent of police (SP), director-general of police (DGP) Bihar, inspector general of police (IG) headquarters and deputy IG applied for early retirement under the voluntary retirement scheme.

The 1994 batch inspector Bihar Police officer, in her application, wrote that she is seeking voluntary retirement nine years before she’d eventually retire, adding that she cannot compromise her dignity.

In her letter, she has accused IPS officer and Special Branch SP Deepak Barnwal of mentally torturing and harassing her, adding that it has affected her mental health and family life.

Kumari, in her letter, mentioned that 2010 batch IPS officer Deepak Barnwal abused juniors working under him. In the letter, the 1994 batch inspector has mentioned that Barnwal on regular occasions used different means to humiliate her.

The Bihar Police Association said that they will knock on the doors of the state government to take action against the IPS. An association member of the Bihar Police Association told the media that they will meet senior officers of the police department in connection with Kumari’s VRS.

According to Bihar Police Association, this is not the first case when a junior police officer has complained of misbehaviour by IPS officer Deepak Barnwal.

“A few days ago, another 1994 batch officer had lodged a complaint against IPS officer Deepak Barnwal for using unparliamentary words and misbehaving with his colleagues,” said a Bihar Police Association member.

According to reports, Inspector Ajay Singh had written to the senior Bihar Police officials complaining about IPS officer Deepak Barnwal behaviour in the workplace. In his letter, Singh had stated that Barnwal used to abuse him and misbehave with him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.