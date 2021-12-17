Bihar Woman Kills Herself After Mobile Phone Goes Missing

A shocking case has been reported from Purnea district of Bihar where a woman hanged herself to death after her mobile phone went missing. According to reports, the woman hanged herself at her own house, in the housing board area under Khajanchi Haat police station area, after her mobile phone went missing.

It is being said that the woman’s husband Bittu Singh had gone to his village Banamnakhi and son was playing on the terrace of the house when the woman died by suicide.

Bittu said that his wife had called some time back and told him that her mobile phone was missing. When their son came down from the terrace he found his mother hanging. Then their son called his father. Bittu rushed from Banamnakhi to Purneaa and informed the Khajanchi Haat police about the suicide. On getting the information, Sadar SDPO Surendra Kumar Saroj also came to the spot with the police team and launched an investigation.

The dead woman’s husband said that she was very attached to the mobile and she died by suicide has her phone went missing. On the other hand, Sadar SDPO present at the crime site said that for now the case is being investigated.

On receiving the information when police reached the spot they found the woman hanging from the roof in a room. It will only be confirmed after post-mortem if it was or murder or suicide, according to police.

This news has shocked everyone and there is a question in people’s minds that why a mobile phone was more important than a person’s life?

Many times psychologists say that currently we are living in a virtual world. This means that imaginary things are affecting normal life more than reality. This is the reason that people have money but do not have peace. Too much use of the latest technology and highly convenient life are also responsible for it.

