Bihar Woman Seals Son's Lips With Glue to Stop Him from Crying

The child's father said he noticed froth coming out of the boy's mouth when he returned from work and confronted his wife.

News18.com

Updated:March 24, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
Bihar Woman Seals Son's Lips With Glue to Stop Him from Crying
Representative Image
Chhapra: A woman in Bihar's Chhapra on Saturday reportedly applied glue on her son's lips to stop him from crying.

The child's father said he noticed froth coming out of the boy's mouth when he returned from work. "When I asked my wife, she said he was crying all the time so she put glue on his lips," he said.

The child was admitted to a hospital and is reported to be out of danger now.
