Bihar Woman Stabbed To Death, Husband Claims Accused Cut Off Her Breasts

A woman of an OBC community was stabbed to death in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, police said on Monday. The family members, however, claimed that the accused cut off the breasts of the woman after which she died.

Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babu Ram confirmed the incident. He said that the accused stabbed her multiple times in the chest and she died during the treatment in hospital. He also said that the breast of the victim was not chopped off.

The police also said that five persons have been arrested in the incident. The main accused is at large.

Sources said that the accused was eyeing the woman to establish a physical relationship with her. The victim probably refused his proposal. The victim belongs to the Yadav caste while the accused belongs to the minority community.

Meanwhile, Ashok Yadav, the husband of the victim said: My wife Neelam Devi went to the market and was returning on Saturday evening. Generally, she returns in three-wheelers. On Saturday, there were no three-wheelers plying on that road, so she was walking to reach home. When she reached near his shop, the accused Sheikh Shakil saw her alone. He chased my wife and stabbed her with a sharp edge weapon (Jhabiya) from behind. Then, he stared at her face and chopped off her breasts."

“The intention of Sheikh Shakil was not right. Hence, I had warned him not to come to my house. This was the main reason why he killed my wife," Yadav said.

The victim, in a dying statement, also took the name of Sheikh Shakil who stabbed her with the sharp edge weapon.

Nikhil Anand, the national general secretary of the BJP OBC wing, said: “Is such medieval, barbaric, shameful and heart- wrenching violence is a normal incident of crime or a communal frenzie? Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav must reply?"

“A person can stab or kill someone, cut off hands and legs, in revenge, in anger or to express sudden violent outrage, but what is the emotion that provokes someone to openly cut off the breasts of a woman? This is undoubtedly an incident with a fundamentalist Islamic and Taliban mindset," Anand said.

“Nitish Kumar should hang the culprit instead of giving protection. The Bihar government must take moral responsibility for this communal incident and give Rs one crore compensation to the victim’s family. We also demand immediate arrest of the culprits of the dastardly incident in Bhagalpur as well as speedy trial ensuring death sentence.

