Bihar: Woman Takes Covishield And Covaxin Doses At An Interval Of 5 Minutes

An elderly woman from Awadhpur village in Beldarichal area of Punpun town in the outskirts of Patna has been administered two different coronavirus vaccines within a gap of five minutes on Wednesday. She first received the Covishield vaccine in the first dose and the second dose was of the Covaxin vaccine.

The 65-year-old woman, identified as Sunila Devi, developed a fever after receiving the vaccine doses. Despite this serious lapse by the health department no doctor or nurse has visited the woman to check her health. She was assured by the health department that a medical team would visit her and monitor her health condition for 24 hours.

The family members of the woman have taken it upon themselves to take care of her by giving her glucose when she complained of dehydration. The wait of the family members for medical supervisors continues.

The Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) who was posted at Sunila Devi’s locality has admitted it as a “mistake”.

Medical officer Sanjay Kumar at the vaccination centre for the Punpun area later said that the vaccine was being given to the people above 18 years and 45 years in the same room. Thus, there were separate lines for Covishield and Covaxin. Sunila Devi, 65, was given a dose of Covaxin and was asked to sit for some time. But rather than leaving after sitting, Sunila Devi went to the second row, where she took the second dose. The medical officer assured the woman that there won’t be any serious ramifications for taking two doses of different vaccines.

