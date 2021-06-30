Bihar: Woman With Her 7 Month Old Daughter Found Dead In Gopalganj

Bihar Police have found the body of a woman and her 7-month-old daughter near a track of a railway station in Gopalganj district. The woman along with her 7-month-old daughter recently eloped with her lover. The woman was a resident of Chatur Bagaha village of the district.

It is being alleged that the woman and her daughter were killed by the man with whom she had eloping. The body was thrown near the railway station, which was later recovered by the GRP and handed over to the Gopalganj police.

The deceased has been identified as Rekha Devi, wife of Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Chatur Bagha. According to Sandeep, his wife along with their 7-month-old girl had gone missing from the house from June 22.

After searching everywhere, the family had lodged an FIR at the local police station. In the FIR dated June 24, it was alleged that Sanjay Kumar and Mittu Kumar, both residents of Chatur Bagaha are involved in the kidnapping of Rekha and her child.

The deceased Rekha’s family has alleged that Sanjay and Mittu kidnapped and killed the mother-daughter duo and threw the body near a railway track.

According to the police, there were stabbing wounds on the body of the deceased. The private part of the deceased was also badly damaged with a knife. Her 7-month-old child was also crushed to death.

Vinod Kumar Shah, the father of the deceased said that he had married off his daughter Rekha to Sandeep Kumar 3 years ago. He informed that Rekha had fled with her lover Sanjay Kumar on June 8, however she was brought back to her in-law’s house after persuasion.

“Her husband was instructed to keep an eye on her mobile phone, even after this, she again escaped with her lover on June 22,” he said.