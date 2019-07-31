Take the pledge to vote

Bihar Youth Arrested for Running WhatsApp Group Named 'Pakistan Zindabad'

Police have also seized the mobile phone from which the messaging in the group was being run by the 22-year-old man.

Updated:July 31, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
Bettiah: Police have arrested a man in Bettiah town of Bihar's West Champaran district on the charge of conspiring to break the unity and integrity of the country by running a WhatsApp group named "Pakistan Zindabad", which allegedly aired anti-India views.

Superintendent of Police, Jayant Kant, said the admin of the group, Saddam Quraishi, was arrested from Nazni Chowk on Tuesday.

Police have also seized the mobile phone from which the messaging in the group was being run by the 22-year-old man, the SP said.

He has been sent to jail on the charge of conspiring to break the unity and integrity of the country, Kant added.

The SP claimed Quraishi may have a Pakistan connection.

Some locals informed town police station SHO Sri Ram Singh about the WhatsApp group.

The SHO found the complaint true after conducting an inquiry and arrested Quraishi.

