1-min read

Bihar Youth Assaulted, Made to Lick Spit on Suspicion of Theft; One Held After Video Goes Viral

In the video, the men were seen beating up the youth with a cane on charges of theft. They also asked the victim to touch their feet and lick their spit, failing which he would be thrown in a water body nearby.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2018, 10:35 PM IST
A screen grab of the viral video.
Bihar Sharif (Nalanda): One person was arrested for allegedly assaulting a youth and making him lick spit in Nalanda district on the suspicion that he had stolen a mobile phone, police said on Sunday.

The arrest was made after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The arrested person was one of the seven named accused in the FIR lodged on Saturday, superintendent of police Sudhir Kumar Porkia said.

The video was shot on August 30 at Siranwan village, police said, adding that in the video, some men were seen beating up the youth with a cane on charges of theft of a mobile phone. The accused men also asked the victim to touch their feet and lick their spit, failing which he would be thrown in a nearby water body.

All the seven accused and the victim are residents of Purai village under Harnaut police station of the district.

