Bihar: Youth Beaten, Stabbed For ‘Marrying’ Girlfriend In Gopalganj

Getting ‘married’ to his girlfriend by putting vermillion on her forehead proved costly for a young man in Tola village of Barauli area in Gopalganj district of Bihar. The girl’s brothers beat him up and stabbed him multiple times.

The youth, named Golu Kumar, shared two videos on his social media account. In the first one, he shared the video of him putting vermilion on the forehead of his girlfriend. In the second video, he displayed the stab wounds which he alleged were inflicted by his girlfriend’s brothers.

According to the youth’s version, he was leaving his home for some work on Monday, when the culprits surrounded him from all sides and beat him up. After thrashing him, two of the brothers got together and stabbed him. The youth was admitted to the Barauli hospital with the help of some locals.

The youth further said that he and his girlfriend were living together for a few days after the ‘wedding’, but after the attack, his girlfriend was forcibly taken away by the assailants.

A case has been registered in the Barauli police station against 7 people (four named and 3 unnamed) for intended murder, assault and the theft of Rs 5500. The police are investigating the case.

