Bihar Youth Kidnapped And Forced To Marry, Rescued By Police

In yet another case of Pakadwa Vyah (groom kidnapping for marriage), a 19-year-old youth was kidnapped and forced to marry in Fatuha town of Patna district in Bihar. He was later rescued by police on Wednesday.

The youth, named Sushil Kumar, is a resident of the Shivchak village under the Fatuha police limits. On Monday, he was passing through a four-lane road in Bhikhua village on his bike along with his cousin Shailesh Kumar, when miscreants came in a Bolero and kidnapped him. The kidnappers took him to a temple to get him married off by force. The girl he was forced to marry is a resident of Bhikhua village, according to the police.

Sushil Kumar was on his way to his aunt’s place in Devrasuki when the incident happened, police added.

Soon after the kidnapping, Shashi’s relatives and father Sudhir Kumar immediately alerted the police, following which an extensive manhunt was launched. Finally, based on tips received from various sources, the police were able to locate Sushil at a temple in the Hilsa area of Nalanda district, which was then raided and Sushil was rescued safely. However, by then the wedding rituals had already been completed.

Police have already arrested two of the kidnappers, who are currently undergoing interrogation.

According to sources, the kidnappers had first travelled towards Dasodhi after kidnapping Sushil, in order to mislead the police. Afterward, they took the turn towards Hilsa to reach the temple where the ‘wedding’ took place.

The police, however, have refused to divulge any details regarding the culprits or the bride, citing orders from senior officials. Sushil Kumar was also unavailable for comment.

