Bihar Youth Kills Minor, Human Sacrifice Suspected

A brutal murder of an eight-year-old boy has been reported from Jamui district of Bihar. The minor was killed by his neighbour in an alleged incident of human sacrifice.

The 21-year-old accused first kidnapped the victim and then killed him by slitting his throat. The incident has been reported from a village in the Jhajha police station area. The victim has been identified as Mithun Kumar. The accused has been arrested by the police.

Both the accused and the victim belonged to the same village.

According to the police, the boy was missing from Tuesday afternoon and the family was searching for him. The accused Lato Das to the child to a hill nearby the village on a bike and then he made him unconscious by covering his mouth. While the child was unconscious, the murderer took out a knife and slit the child’s neck.

The accused committed the crime as a result of superstition. In his confession, Lato Das said that he got a dream that if he will offer a human sacrifice, he will get well soon. He admitted to having killed the child for this reason, according to the information shared by the police.

The family of the deceased is in distress. The villagers are also shocked after the incident came to light. Victim’s father Mangaru Das said that the child was missing since Tuesday afternoon. They searched entire village and after not finding the child they lodged a police complaint.

As per the police investigation, the boy was last seen with the accused Lato. Then police started interrogating him. The accused confessed to the crime during the interrogation.

Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar Mandal said that a 21-year-old boy murdered an eight-year-old due to superstition. After arresting the accused and interrogating him the dead body of the child was recovered from the hill. The police have also confiscated the murder weapon. The murderer has accepted that he committed the crime so that he could get well soon.

https://hindi.news18.com/news/bihar/jamui-eight-years-old-kid-murdered-by-his-neighbor-for-blind-faith-bramk-3681109.html

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here