Bihar Youth Kills Six-Year-Old, Buries Body in his House

In a shocking incident, a history-sheeter allegedly kidnapped and killed a six year old girl in Bihar’s Sapaul district after she saw him stealing from a house.

According to police, the incident came to surface on Wednesday morning after the minor’s body was dug out from the accused’s house in Ward 18 of Islampur under Sadar police station jurisdiction.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Rashid, who has a criminal past.

A senior police officer of the Sadar police station said, “The minor’s family lodged a missing complaint after they failed to find her in the evening. Since the missing person was a minor, we lodged a case of kidnapping.”

The officer further added that the girl’s family told us that she was last seen playing in front of the accused’s house. The victim has been identified as Sanya alias Sapna. During the probe the police found out that the girl was playing outside Rashid’s house and had seen him stealing.

“On suspicion we searched his house. The floor of one of his rooms was uneven and it seemed it was freshly dug. On enquiring he tried to escape but was nabbed by the neighbours. When we dug the spot, Sapna’s body was recovered,” added the officer.

According to the police, during questioning Rashid revealed that Sapna had seen him stealing. So he kidnapped Sapna while she was playing outside her house. Then the accused strangled her to death and slit her throat. He buried her body inside his house to hide the crime.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Indra Prakash told the media that they have sent the body for postmortem and the cause of death will only be clear after the autopsy report comes.

The officer further added that the accused has a criminal history and he has already served jail term for chain snatching, loot and burglary.

