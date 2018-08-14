Bihar Youths Clash With Indore Railways Officers, Sent Back in Special Train

Traffic near the railway station was thrown out of gear after a clash between a group of students and GRP turned violent.The incident occurred on Monday evening when nearly 12 youths from Bihar, who had arrived in the city to appear for Loco Pilot exam, indulged in a scuffle with a group of ticket checkers over ticket checking.The officers at Indore railway station asked the youths to show their train tickets, following which an argument ensued between the two groups. Alleging that the ticket checkers beat them up, the students sat on a dharna at the platform, demanding an apology from the railway officials.However, when their demand went unheard, the group began vandalising property. GRP officials, who arrived at the spot, used mild force to disperse the group. The enraged students then went outside and disrupted traffic and broke the windshield of one of the buses passing through the area.The group also pelted stones on media persons as well, including a News18 correspondent. After much deliberation, the railway officers decided to send the youths on a special train, which left around 8:30pm.Spokesperson Railways Jitendra Jayant told News18 that the students had submitted a written apology to railways and were sent back to their state in a special train.(Inputs from Vikas Singh Chauhan, News18 MP)