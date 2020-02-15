Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bihari Migrant Woman Scores a Perfect 100, Emerges Topper in Malayalam Literacy Exam in Kerala

Running a tiny juice parlour here now, the woman, a mother of three, had written the exam at a local higher secondary school carrying her four-months-old baby daughter, Thamanna last month.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2020, 6:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bihari Migrant Woman Scores a Perfect 100, Emerges Topper in Malayalam Literacy Exam in Kerala
Representative image.

Kollam (Kerala): Malayalam is not her mother tongue, yet it did not become a hindrance for this 26-year old Bihari woman who emerged the topper in a literacy examination

conducted in the classical language in Kerala for migrant labourers.

Hailing from a nondescript village in Bihar, Romiya Kathur imbibed the soul of Malayalam language and scored first rank with full 100 marks in the examination held by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority recently.

Kathur had reached Kerala in search of a job along with her husband Saifullah and settled down in Umayanalloor in southern Kollam district six years ago.

Running a tiny juice parlour here now, the woman, a mother of three, had written the exam at a local higher secondary school carrying her four-months-old baby daughter, Thamanna last month.

A total of 1,998 migrant labourers had appeared for the literacy exam in the second phase of the scheme "Changathi" across the state on January 19.

Changathi (Friend) project is aimed at teaching migrant labourers, living in the state, Malayalam within four months.

It had begun in Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district, the hub of migrant labourers in the state on August 15, 2017, Literacy Mission officials said.

Over 3,700 migrants, who flocked to the southern state in search of better wages and living conditions, had cleared the exam under the initiative so far in two phases, they said.

Mission director, P S Sreekala visited Kathur at her home here recently and congratulated for the rare achievement.

The migrant woman said she wanted to clear the higher secondary equivalency exam conducted by the Mission, for which the directed extended complete support.

She also said "Hamari Malayalam, the textbook prepared for students of the Changathi scheme, was very helpful in the daily life.

"It has helped me a lot in communicating in Malayalam, life especially in railway station and market," she said adding she also wanted to teach her children Malayalam.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram