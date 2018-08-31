Bihar's Aasra Shelter Home in Focus Again as Another Inmate Dies, Two Go Missing

A city-based shelter home for mentally challenged women, which was in news recently for the death of two of its inmates, is in the limelight again after another inmate died and two more were reported missing.Aasra shelter home, situated in Rajeev Nagar police station area, had hit the headlines earlier this month when two of its inmates had fallen ill and were declared brought dead at the Patna Medical College and Hospital.On Friday, a 27-year-old woman from the facility died during treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital. She was reportedly having trouble breathing and was also suffering from malnutrition. Since August 9, 13 inmates have been admitted to hospital and all are said to be suffering from malnutrition.The death followed reports that two inmates had gone missing from the facility on Thursday. “Two women, both in their early 30s, went missing on Thursday. The shelter home authorities made a frantic search for a few hours before reporting the matter to the police,” Rohan Kumar, SHO of Rajeev Nagar police station, said.“We are perusing the CCTV footage of the shelter home to get clues about the exact time when the two women had stepped out and other relevant details,” he said.Manisha Dayal and Chirantan Kumar, who ran the NGO entrusted with running the shelter home, were arrested following an outcry against the death of the two inmates.The state social welfare department, which drew flak over the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal, had then deputed its own personnel at the Aasra shelter home as an interim measure for its upkeep.Deputy superintendent of police, law and order, Patna, Manoj Kumar Sudhanshu said investigations were on in the matter. “We have learnt from the records of the shelter home that the two women had made unsuccessful escape bids in the past. We are hopeful of tracking them soon,” he said.