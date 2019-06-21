Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bihar's Encephalitis Outbreak Raised in Rajya Sabha; Oppn Seeks Improvement in Healthcare

Opposition leaders like CPI's Binoy Viswam hit out at the government over the deaths saying that the incident should be called a 'murder'.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bihar's Encephalitis Outbreak Raised in Rajya Sabha; Oppn Seeks Improvement in Healthcare
Children showing symptoms of acute encephalitis syndrome undergo treatment in Muzaffarpur. (Image: AP)
Loading...

New Delhi: The death of more than 130 children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district due to encephalitis figured in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with opposition parties demanding that the government make an urgent intervention and pay compensation to families.

The issue first figured when Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was reading out obituary references on death of former members as well as those killed in terrorist attacks in New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Opposition members demanded a similar reference be made for the children who died in Bihar.

Naidu first asked the Secretary-General to "take care of the Bihar thing" and bring an appropriate resolution. Such a reference was not listed in the agenda paper for the day. But after making a reference to June 21 being celebrated as International Day of Yoga, he said that a number of children had died in Bihar and the House condoles their death.

"We will stand in silence in memory of the children who lost their lives," he said as the members stood in silence for a moment. Naidu also converted a notice for suspension of business to take up the issue of Bihar deaths into a zero hour notice and allowed Binoy Viswam (CPI) to make a short submission.

Viswam said that the government has been calling the deaths an accident but "it should be called a murder". Officially, 130 children have died but the number is as high as 180, he said, adding hospitals have no medicines and infrastructure to treat children suffering from encephalitis, a type of brain disease.

Malnutrition and unsafe water is responsible for the deaths, he said, adding 24 lakh children die every year due to malnutrition. He sought urgent improvement in health system and medical infrastructure and payment of "adequate compensation" to families of victims.

Congress and other opposition parties wanted a discussion on the issue but Naidu did not allow.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram