Bihar's First Floating Power Plant Being Built In Darbhanga

Bihar’s first floating solar power plant is being built in the Kadirabad locality of Darbhanga. The state government has selected two model cities for the project with one being the Darbhanga solar plant. The solar power grid of about 2 MW generation capacity will be built over the pond which is located in the area.

The most intriguing thing about the project is that the pond will cater to two needs at one time. While fish farming will continue under the water, electricity will be generated from the solar panels placed over the water.

A power sub-station is being prepared so that as soon as the plant is functional, the locals can start getting electricity immediately.

The construction work of the sub-station is on the verge of completion. As soon as it’s completed, a solar power generation center will be established in the pond within a few months.

The government has taken this initiative on an experimental basis. If the experiment is successful, the same work will be carried out at other places. At present, the responsibility of completing this scheme has been entrusted to the Breda company, which will work under an agreement with the government.

Darbhanga Nagar MLA Sanjay Saraogi said that the capacity of the floating solar power plant to be built over the pond would be 1.72 MW. While the cost incurred on the project is believed to be more than Rs 7 crores.

The Darbhanga power station plant is going to be the first-of-a-kind in Bihar which is being built over a pond. When complete, it will be a huge achievement for the state.

