Bihar's Oldest Hospital Struggles to Maintain Basic Hygiene Amid Covid; Doctors, Patients Shoo Away Pigs

In an overwhelmed healthcare system amid the second Covid-19 wave, premises of Bihar’s oldest hospital- Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) was seen in a sorry state with waterlogged, polluted areas, and pigs roaming inside the campus.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the district administration has taken up the development work, reported ANI. “I am working here for 26 years. Roads are waterlogged after rainfall and we’ve to walk through it to reach DMCH," said a nurse.

Meanwhile, DMCH medical superintendent said that the campus was built 100 years ago and it is without borders. “We put our sweat and blood to treat patients and save their lives. The administration is working on new facilities and there’s enough supply of medicine, oxygen,” Superintendent added.

#WATCH | Bihar: Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital premises waterlogged & polluted; Administration undertake development work"Didn't set up COVID ward in old building due to construction & technical issues. 140-bed COVID wing is functional in new building,"says DDC, Darbhanga pic.twitter.com/2wPAuRXpvY — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

Amid complaints of waterlogging, Tanay Sultania, DDC of Dharbanga said, “there is an issue of waterlogging in the low-lying area after rainfall. DM has issued an order to build a road within the next 15 days. We are in touch with an outsourced agency for garbage management and they’re working on it."

Doctor Ashutosh Kumar, who serves in the Covid ICU ward told news agency ANI, that doctors and nurses are at god’s mercy with high chances of infection from garbage and water-logging on the premises but they are helpless. Narrating the ordeal he added that the road to the new nurses’ hostel, especially for the ones serving in the Covid wards is damaged and water-logged.

Bihar: Premises of Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) waterlogged & polluted, pigs seen roaming around; Administration takes up development work"I'm working here for 26 yrs. Roads are waterlogged after rainfall & we've to walk through it to reach DMCH," says a nurse pic.twitter.com/8ovtGqUDqF — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

Chandan, whose father-in-law is critical and admitted to the Covid ward, crosses the water-logged road to buy medicines. He said, “What can we do? I have to go to get medicines every day. I have to buy them from outside."

