English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Bihar's Warning for Mid-day Meal Cooks Backfires, 1.2 Crore Children Affected as Protest Intensifies
The ongoing indefinite strike by 2.48 lakh mid-day meal cooks has deprived more than one crore school children of nutritious meals. It has resulted in the direct impact on the attendance in the government-run schools.
Image for representational purpose only.
Loading...
New Delhi: After month-long protests by Bihar's mid-day meal cooks, the state government on Monday issued a stern circular stating that they should not be paid for the duration of the strike, and if they fail to immediately join work, they should be removed, and alternative arrangements be made.
The immediate fallout of the move resulted in more cooks joining the protest, further spiking the number of children not attending school due to no food being provided.
Binod Kumar Singh, special secretary, Department of Education, and director of Mid-day Meal Bihar said, "The circular makes it compulsory for them to get back to work or else we will start looking for replacements."
The ongoing indefinite strike by 2.48 lakh mid-day meal cooks since January 7 across the state, has deprived more than one crore school children, mostly from poor families, of nutritious meals. It has resulted in the direct impact on the attendance in the government-run schools. According to the government data, there are 71,000 primary and middle schools in Bihar, which serve midday meals to 1.2 crore children.
“Yes, mid-day meal is no longer being provided to the children in our schools as cooks are on an indefinite strike. Less than 50 percent children are coming to school now because midday meals used to be a big attraction for them,” said Saroj Kumar Singh, a teacher from a school in Naubatpur block.
Another teacher, Dinesh Kumar from a school in Vaishali district, too, admitted that the ongoing strike by the mid-day meal cooks has hit the children in the schools badly. “The state government should not be adamant, and should listen to the striking cooks as soon as possible,” he opined.
"Striking mid-day meal cooks will stage a chakka jam in Bihar on February 4 to protest against government’s stubborn attitude towards them,” said CITU leader Vinod Kumar, president of Bihar Rajya Midday Meal Workers’ Union.
Last month, thousands of Bihar midday meal cooks — mostly women — staged a protest in Patna on January 23 and 24, demanding minimum wage and other benefits like social security and labour laws.
The striking cooks said that they have been fighting for their rights for a long time — for higher honorarium, government employee status, and minimum wage of Rs 18,000 per month till they are declared government employees. Last year, too, the cooks had staged a protest in Patna and at other places in the state.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The immediate fallout of the move resulted in more cooks joining the protest, further spiking the number of children not attending school due to no food being provided.
Binod Kumar Singh, special secretary, Department of Education, and director of Mid-day Meal Bihar said, "The circular makes it compulsory for them to get back to work or else we will start looking for replacements."
The ongoing indefinite strike by 2.48 lakh mid-day meal cooks since January 7 across the state, has deprived more than one crore school children, mostly from poor families, of nutritious meals. It has resulted in the direct impact on the attendance in the government-run schools. According to the government data, there are 71,000 primary and middle schools in Bihar, which serve midday meals to 1.2 crore children.
“Yes, mid-day meal is no longer being provided to the children in our schools as cooks are on an indefinite strike. Less than 50 percent children are coming to school now because midday meals used to be a big attraction for them,” said Saroj Kumar Singh, a teacher from a school in Naubatpur block.
Another teacher, Dinesh Kumar from a school in Vaishali district, too, admitted that the ongoing strike by the mid-day meal cooks has hit the children in the schools badly. “The state government should not be adamant, and should listen to the striking cooks as soon as possible,” he opined.
"Striking mid-day meal cooks will stage a chakka jam in Bihar on February 4 to protest against government’s stubborn attitude towards them,” said CITU leader Vinod Kumar, president of Bihar Rajya Midday Meal Workers’ Union.
Last month, thousands of Bihar midday meal cooks — mostly women — staged a protest in Patna on January 23 and 24, demanding minimum wage and other benefits like social security and labour laws.
The striking cooks said that they have been fighting for their rights for a long time — for higher honorarium, government employee status, and minimum wage of Rs 18,000 per month till they are declared government employees. Last year, too, the cooks had staged a protest in Patna and at other places in the state.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On World Cancer Day Tahira Kashyap Shows How to Bear Scars Like a Braveheart
- As Google+ Nears Its End, Here is How You Can Download All Your Profile Data
- PewDiePie Vs T-Series: One-Sided YouTube Beef Takes Over Super Bowl
- Research Analysing Data From 1 Million Spotify Users Tries to Make Sense of Emotions And Music
- Kumbh On: Millions Rush Home Ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in World's Largest Annual Human Migration
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results