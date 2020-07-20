Bijapur Dalit Lynching Case: Complaint Lodged Against Victim on Charges of Molestation

Investigation into the viral video of a dalit man being beaten up by a mob in Karnataka's Bijapur district has brought to light a new twist to the tale.

On July 18, a complaint was filed by one Kashinath Talwar (32) alleging that people from Manji village in Talikote had beaten him and some of his family members because he had touched the bike of an upper caste person. 13 people were named in the FIR filed by the man. Case was registered under SC/ST Act section 143,147,324,354,504,506 and 149 of IPC.

However, on Monday morning another complaint, this time against Talwar stating that the reason the angry locals had beat him up was because he was allegedly harassing and had misbehaved with women from the village who were washing clothes.

"We had done a peace meeting and rounded up few villagers at the station. They revealed that Talwar was misbehaving with the women who had come to wash clothes. He has done this once or twice before as well. Hence we have lodged a complaint under IPC 354 against him for molestation," said Bijapur SP, Anupam Agarwal.

Further investigation into both the cases is underway.