Bijapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Vijayapura): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bijapur (ವಿಜಯಪುರ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Bijapur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.34% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.81%. The estimated literacy level of Bijapur is 67.15%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramesh Jigajinagi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 69,819 votes which was 7.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.80% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 42,404 votes which was 6.53% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 47.55% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.58% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.3% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bijapur was: Ramesh Jigajinagi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,47,815 men, 7,74,643 women and 177 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bijapur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bijapur is: 16.827 75.7175
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बीजापुर, कर्नाटक (Hindi); বিজাপুর, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); बीजापूर, कर्नाटक (Marathi); બીજાપુર, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); பீஜப்பூர், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); బీజాపుర్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ವಿಜಯಪುರ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ബിജാപുർ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin.
BJP
Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa
BJP
Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa
LEADING
Bijapur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RPOI(K)
--
--
Yamanappa Vittal Gunadal
HJP
--
--
Shrivenkateshwar Maha Swamiji (Katakadhond D.G)
BBM
--
--
Rudrappa Deyappa Chalawadi
IND
--
--
Dadasab Siddappa Bagayat
IND
--
--
Dondiba Ramu Rathod
UPP
--
--
Gurubasava. P . Rabakavi
JD(S)
--
--
Dr. Sunita Devanand Chavan
IND
--
--
Balaji Dyamanna Waddar (Yatnal)
IND
--
--
Dhareppa Mahadev Ardhavar
IND
--
--
Ramappa Harijan (Holer)
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Pujari Shrinath Sangappa
BJP
--
--
Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa
