Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bijendra Prasad Yadav of JDU Leading

Bijendra Prasad Yadav is an MLA from Supaul constituency and a senior leader in the Nitish cabinet. Supaul has been stronghold of Yadav as he never lost the seat since 1990.He started his politics with the JP movement in Bihar. A socialist leader, he has won the seat for seven times and hopes to win for the coming elections as well. His career started with the Janata Party and then he shifted to the JD(U). Yadav is a trusted ally of Nitish Kumar and has held key portfolios including Excise and Prohibition Department and Energy, which are seen as achievements of the Nitish government. Bijendra Prasad Yadav is a senior figure of the Nitish's JD(U) and has been a key campaigner for the party. Bijendra was once considered close to Sharad Yadav, however after the senior leader was sidelined in the JD(U), he switched sides with Nitish Kumar. The JD(U) stronghold will witness a triangular contest among Congress' Minnauttallah Rahmani and LJP's Prabhash Chandra Mandal.

Bijendra Prasad Yadav is a JDU candidate from Supaul constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Member Bihar Legislative Assembly. Bijendra Prasad Yadav's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 74 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 2.2 crore which includes Rs 1.3 crore in moveable assets and Rs 94 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 7.1 lakh of which Rs 7.1 lakh is self income. Bijendra Prasad Yadav's has total liabilities of Rs 0.

This JDU candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Supaul are: Prabhash Chandra Mandal (LJP), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU), Minnatullah Rahmani (INC), Upendra Sharma (JVKP), Pankaj Kumar Mandal (PPID), Bhogi Mandal (RVJP), Mritunjay Kumar (JDS), Rajesh Kumar (VPI), Shiv Nath Prasad Gupta (RSD R), Suresh Kumar Azad (JHP), Anil Kumar Singh (IND)

