Bijli, Makaan & Transfers: Not Just 'Aam Aadmi', These VIPs Too Are in Queue for CPWD to Hear Grievances

If you think only common people have problems, think again. There are 42 ‘VIP references’ from MPs and former MPs which are pending with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal wants the wooden flooring to be replaced on ‘parikrama’ of Vir Bhoomi Samadhi of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. BJP MP Diya Kumari from Rajasthan has a problem with power cuts in her North Avenue accommodation. BJP’s Gujarat MP, Bhartiben D Shiyal, wants white-washing and the lights changed in the park of her quarter on Janpath Road. Debashree Chaudhari, BJP MP from West Bengal, wants construction of security fixture at her bungalow on Pandara Road.

Following a letter by the Housing Ministry to DG, CPWD, on August 5, the department shot off a letter on August 10 to its senior officers to pay “special attention” and address these ‘references from MPs’ at the earliest — Bansal’s reference is pending since last September.

Even ministers seem to be having some problems. Minister of State Ramdas Athawale has a reference pending since last September as well regarding a compassionate employment of a wireman in Mumbai while minister Nitin Gadkari sent in a reference last October for another compassionate employment in Mumbai. Both these references are pending as on August 5, the letter written by the Ministry of Housing on August 10 has said.

Minister of State in Finance Ministry Pankaj Chaudhary wants civil and electrical works done in his KG Marg bungalow and wrote to CPWD two months ago. He is still awaiting action. Meenakshi Lekhi, MoS in External Affairs Ministry, has references pending with CPWD which include requests for compassionate employment for people, other appointments and regarding notices issued to some residents of Delhi’s Nanakpura near Modi Bagh.

Minister of State in Defence Ajay Bhatt has sent a reference to the Ministry of Housing for changing the transfer of an official in a project being done by the ministry, while MoS in Parliament Affairs Ministry, Arjun Ram Meghwal, sent a reference two months ago regarding the transfer of a Junior Engineer from Delhi to Bikaner. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat sent a reference to the Ministry of Housing three months ago, regarding the transfer of an official from Awantipura to Delhi or Rajasthan.

BJP MPs like Ajay Nishad and Satya Pal Singh have also sent references for compassionate employment in the Ministry of Housing. MPs usually get applications from people which they refer to ministries to be considered on merit and as per their rules.

The Centre ran a special campaign last year to clear long-pending VIP references in government departments. The Cabinet Secretary continues to monitor the same and an exercise done in May showed that there were 42 ministries or departments whose performance was below 35% on two or more parameters of clearing pending references from MPs, Parliamentary Assurances, Inter Ministerial References, References from the PMO and state government references. ​

