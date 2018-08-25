Bijnor Boat Capsize Toll Reaches Two, Eight Still Missing

The body of a woman was fished out of the Ganga river on Saturday, taking the toll in Friday's boat capsize incident in Bijnor district to two, while search is on for eight other missing women, officials said.Of the 27 people in the boat, 11 men and six women were rescued on Friday, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said. The body of a woman was fished out Friday night, while the other body was found on Saturday morning, he said.On the request of the district administration, an Army helicopter conducted a recce on Saturday afternoon to trace the missing people, Kumar said, adding five boats of the NDRF and two of the PAC, with divers, were also carrying out search operations.Help of the locals was also being taken to trace them, officials said.Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Singh said the people on the boat were headed for their fields on the other side of the river when it overturned.Those missing have been identified as Kusum, Neeta, Siya, Saraswati, Sunita, Sarvesh, Kavita and Rizwana, he said.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of life in the boat capsize tragedy in Bijnor and directed officials to undertake relief and rescue work at war footing.He has directed the district magistrate to make available a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of the deceased within 24 hours, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.