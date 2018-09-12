English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Blast During Repairs Kills 6 at Petro-Chemical Factory in UP’s Bijnor, Labourer Missing
The blast took place around 8 am when the boiler of the factory was being repaired, the police said.
As per the preliminary reports the boiler was not working properly and hence welding work was going on.
Bijnor: At least six labourers died while two others were seriously injured in an explosion in a private petro-chemical factory here Wednesday morning, police said.
According to the police, one labourer is still missing. The blast took place around 8 am when the boiler of the factory was being repaired. "There was a blast in the Mohit Petro-Chemical Factory located on Nagina Road. In the blast, labourers Balgovind, Ravi, Lokendra, Kamalveer, Vikrant and Chetram died. Two labourers were brought to a hospital in a serious condition. One labourer is said to be missing." Superintendent of Police Umesh Kumar Singh said.
"As per information gathered so far, the boiler of the factory was not functioning for the past few days. Today, while it was being repaired, there was a blast in the boiler while welding work was going on," he said.
Singh said efforts are on to trace the owner of the factory.
As per the preliminary reports the boiler was not working properly and hence welding work was going on. Speaking to media, SP Umesh Kumar said, "The reasons behind the incident will be ascertained only after investigation, DM and SSP are on the spot to look after the issue.”
Last year in November, a boiler blast had claimed at least 32 lives when boiler at NTPC’s Unchahar malfunctioned and blasted. Initial probe by the NTPC revealed that the duct evacuating the bottom ash was not functioning properly.
