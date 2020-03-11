Bijnor Man Brings Home a Human Hand, Asks Wife to Cook it for Dinner

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, a man brought a human hand allegedly from a nearby crematorium and asked his wife to cook it for dinner in Bijnor’s Tikkopur village, Uttar Pradesh. Upon seeing the chopped hand, the woman fell unconscious and later dialled up the police.

The incident came to light after the woman woke up to find the accused, Sanjay, making dinner preparations to cook the hand by himself, following which she locked him inside and rushed out of the house. She first informed her neighbour and then called the cops.

Preliminary investigation has found the man, who has now been taken into custody, to be an alcoholic and mentally unsound, the police said.

SHO, RC Sharma, said, “Prima facie it seems that he had brought it from a crematorium near Ganga river.”

“The accused has already been to jail for attacking his father and seems to be mentally unstable. However the investigation is underway,” SP Bijnor, Sanjeev Tyagi, said.

