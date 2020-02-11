Bijwasan Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bhupinder Singh Joon of AAP is Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Bijwasan (बिजवासन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and South West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Haryana. Bijwasan is part of 7. South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Bijwasan has the most number of voters (68) of the third gender in Delhi.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.78%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,01,252 eligible electors, of which 1,10,770 were male, 90,414 female and 68 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bijwasan in 2020 is 816.23.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Bijwasan, there are a total of 4105 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,86,529 eligible electors, of which 1,04,945 were male, 81,521 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,64,573 eligible electors, of which 92,551 were male, 71,966 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,12,205 eligible electors, of which 61,819 were male, 50,293 female.

The number of service voters in Bijwasan in 2015 was 47. In 2013, there were 44 and in 2008 there were 93.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Col Devinder Sehrawat of AAP won in this seat by defeating Sat Prakash Rana of BJP by a margin of 19,536 votes which was 16.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 54.99% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Sat Prakash Rana of BJP won in this seat defeating Colonel Devinder Sehrawat of AAP by a margin of 2,414 votes which was 2.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.65% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Sat Prakash Rana of BJP won in this seat defeating Vijay Singh Lochav of INC by a margin of 2,005 votes which was 3.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.33% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 36. Bijwasan Assembly segment of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 6 contestants. In 2013, 8 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 5 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Bijwasan are: Deepak (BSP), Parveen Rana (INC), Bhupinder Singh Joon (AAP), Sat Prakash Rana (BJP), Dhanji Sharma (SAMP), Nitu Yadav (ANC), Pardeep Maurya (NYP), Manoj Kumar (LJP), Manju Yadav (SI), Ram Niwas (HND), Lokender Kapashera (AAPP), Anil (IND), Kameshwar Thakur (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.82%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 63.42%, while it was 63.15% in 2013. In 2008, 59.15% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -1.6%.

Bijwasan

BIJWASAN, WEST DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 191 polling stations in 36. Bijwasan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 168. In 2013 there were 162 polling stations and in 2008, there were 126.

Extent:

36. Bijwasan constituency comprises of the following areas of South West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 54 (Part) EB No. 1-76 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 55 (Part) Ward No. 55 (Urban) Sambhalka (Census Town), Kapas Hera (Census Town) and Salah Pur Village. Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 56 (Part) EB No. 1-41 Nangal Dewat (Census Town) and Malik Pur Kohi alias Rang Puri Village. . 5 municipal wards (Raj Nagar, Dwarka C, Bijwasan, Kapashera, Mahipalpur) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Haryana.

The total area covered by Bijwasan is 38.88 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110037, 110038, 110061, 110075, 110076, 110078, 110097

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bijwasan is: 28°36'09.7"N 76°54'33.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Bijwasan results.

