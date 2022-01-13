CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • Train Accident in North Bengal Updates: President Kovind, VP Naidu Wish Speedy Recovery to Those Injured
Train Accident in North Bengal Updates: Railway officials have rushed to the spot while disaster management and rescue teams have already reached the spot. Here are the helpline numbers:

News18.com | January 14, 2022, 00:04 IST
Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derails In Bengal,bengal train accident,bikaner,bikaner train,train accident,train accident today,west bengal train accident today,bikaner accident,bikaner express running status,guwahati train accident,train accident in west bengal today, Rescue operations are underway

Train accident in North Bengal Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed grief over the derailment of an express train in West Bengal and wished speedy recovery to those injured. At least five people were killed and more than 45 injured when 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and some overturned near Domohani in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Read More

Jan 13, 2022 23:16 IST

Indian Railways Announce Ex-Gratia for Those Killed, Injured

The Indian Railways has announced Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia for those killed, Rs 1 lakh for the severely injured and Rs 25,000 for passengers who suffered minor injuries.

Jan 13, 2022 22:30 IST

Latest Visuals of Rescue Operation at Derailment Site

Jan 13, 2022 22:11 IST

'A Loud Sound, a Jerk and Everything Went Blank': Train Accident Survivors Recount Experience

“A heavy jerk followed a loud sound, I fell from my berth and everything went blank,” said a survivor of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train, which derailed in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, leading to the death of five people and injury of 45 passengers. Twelve coaches of the train jumped the rails, and some of them overturned near Domohani. The accident occurred at around 5 pm in an area under the Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway, an NFR spokesperson said in Guwahati. A partially mangled coach got perched atop another under the impact, while a few bogies had hurtled down the slope and overturned.

Jan 13, 2022 21:26 IST

Anguished to Learn About Loss of Lives in Rail Accident: Amit Shah

Jan 13, 2022 20:51 IST

Vice-President Expresses Grief over Loss of Lives in Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derailment

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu expresses grief over the loss of lives in the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment.

Jan 13, 2022 20:26 IST

Railway Minister Would be Visiting Train Accident Site Tomorrow: Suvendu Adhikari

Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari expressed grief over the train accident and condoled those who died in the incident. “The Railway Minister would be visiting the site tomorrow and is presently reviewing the rescue operations and keeping track of the aid and relief which is being provided swiftly to the victims,” he said.

Jan 13, 2022 20:05 IST

Spoke to Railway Minister, Took Stock of Situation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he spoke to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the train accident in West Bengal.

Jan 13, 2022 20:03 IST

Railway Minister Increases Compensation to Injured, Kin of Dead

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that he has enhanced amount of ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate accident: Rs. 5 Lakh in case of death, Rs. 1 Lakh towards grievous and Rs. 25,000 for minor injuries.

Jan 13, 2022 19:54 IST

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Leaves for Accident Site

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw leaves for the accident site. He will travel to Kolkata and then take a special train to the accident site, sources said.

Jan 13, 2022 19:50 IST

Constantly Monitoring Rescue Operation: Union Minister Darshana Jardosh

Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh said she is constantly monitoring the rescue operation and assured swift evacuation of passengers.

Jan 13, 2022 19:36 IST

Rescue Team have Reached Sport, Senior Officials at Site: Railway Minister

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that it was a very unfortunate incident. The rescue team has reached the location and senior officers are at the site. He added that PM Modi has taken a stock of the situation.

Jan 13, 2022 19:33 IST

Helpline Numbers for New Jalpaiguri Junction and Katihar

Helpline numbers for New Jalpaiguri Junction and Katihar:

New Jalpaiguri Junction 9002041951 9002041955

Katihar 9002041952 06452230692

Jan 13, 2022 19:27 IST

Spoke with PM, Apprised Him About Rescue Operations: Railway Minister

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he had spoken to PM Narendra Modi and apprised him about the rescue operations.

Jan 13, 2022 19:23 IST

S6 Compartment Worst Affected in Train Accident

Officials said that the worst affected compartment in the accident is S6. Several passengers are still trapped inside the S6 compartment. Meanwhile, the rescuers are trying to get the trapped passengers out.

Jan 13, 2022 19:18 IST

5 Killed, 60 Injured in Train Accident

Five deaths have been officially confirmed so far in the train accident. So far, 60 injured have been shifted to various hospitals in North Bengal.

Jan 13, 2022 19:16 IST

MLA Manoj Tigga on Way to Maynaguri

Bengal MLA Manoj Tigga, Chief Whip of BJP Legislative Party is on his way to Maynaguri where Bikaner Guwahati Express met with an accident.

Jan 13, 2022 19:09 IST

Bikaner Guwahati Express: Helpling Numbers Issued

After derailment of Bikaner Guwahati Express, Helpline Numbers have been opened by ECR. Helpline numbers are as follows:

-Danapur- 06115-232398/07759070004 -Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn- 02773677/ 05412-253232 -Sonpur – 06158-221645 -Naugachia- 8252912018 -Barauni- 8252912043 -Khagaria -8252912030

Jan 13, 2022 19:06 IST

Officials Supervising Rescue Ops, Those Injured will Get Medical Attention: CM Mamata

CM Mamata Banerjee said she is deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri. “Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible,” she said in a tweet.

Jan 13, 2022 19:03 IST

Really Distressed to Hear About Tragic Train Derailment: Dilip Ghosh

Jan 13, 2022 19:00 IST

15 Passengers at Moynaguri Hospital Critical

10 critically injured patients are being moved to Jalpaiguri district hospital. Meanwhile, over 15 passengers admitted at Moynaguri hospital are said to be critical.

Thursday.

“The derailment of coaches of the Bikaner-Guhawati Express near New Maynaguri, West Bengal is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected passengers and their families. I wish speedy recovery to the injured, Kovind tweeted. Vice President Naidu said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the train accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the train accident in North Bengal, in which eight people were killed and several injured after the Bikaner Express derailed in North Bengal on Thursday evening. The prime minister said he had spoken to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the accident.

He tweeted, “Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly.” (sic)

Vaishnaw will be reaching the accident site tomorrow morning and also announced enhanced ex-gratia compensation for victims with Rs 5 lakh in case of death, Rs 1 Lakh in case of grievous injuries, and Rs 25,000 for minor injuries. A high-level railway safety inquiry has also been ordered into the accident, which took place near the Moynaguri area of Jalpaiguri in North Bengal.

Preliminary assessment suggests a possibility of a crack in the railway tracks, which might have caused the accident, said DM Jalpaiguri, Moumita Godala Basu. Officials confirmed that three passengers have died, and that the injured had been moved to different hospitals in the area. Close to 250 passengers have been rescued so far, sources said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Covid-19 situation, left the meeting for sometime and has issued instructions to district administration for relief and rescue work.

Railway officials have rushed to the spot while disaster management and rescue teams have already reached. Officials said attempts to rescue trapped passengers were underway.

Television footage showed a number of coaches lying on the side of elevated tracks as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate passengers. Sources said a relief train has been rushed to the spot. Jalpaiguri district administration said some injured passengers were being rushed to a hospital in Moynaguri.

According to Rajesh Kumar, chief reservation supervisor, Patna junction, Bihar, 98 passengers boarded the train from Patna junction and three from Mokama while two people boarded from Bakhtiarpur.

Railway helpline numbers: 03564 255190, 050 34666 and 0361-273162, 2731622, 2731623

Helpline numbers:

New Jalpaiguri Junction: 9002041951, 9002041955

Katihar: 9002041952, 06452230692

Danapur: 06115-232398/07759070004

Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn: 02773677/05412-253232

Sonpur: 06158-221645

Naugachia: 8252912018

Barauni: 8252912043

Khagaria: 8252912030

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

