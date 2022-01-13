Train Accident in North Bengal Updates: President Kovind, VP Naidu Wish Speedy Recovery to Those Injured

Read more

Thursday.

“The derailment of coaches of the Bikaner-Guhawati Express near New Maynaguri, West Bengal is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected passengers and their families. I wish speedy recovery to the injured, Kovind tweeted. Vice President Naidu said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the train accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the train accident in North Bengal, in which eight people were killed and several injured after the Bikaner Express derailed in North Bengal on Thursday evening. The prime minister said he had spoken to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the accident.

He tweeted, “Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly.” (sic)

Vaishnaw will be reaching the accident site tomorrow morning and also announced enhanced ex-gratia compensation for victims with Rs 5 lakh in case of death, Rs 1 Lakh in case of grievous injuries, and Rs 25,000 for minor injuries. A high-level railway safety inquiry has also been ordered into the accident, which took place near the Moynaguri area of Jalpaiguri in North Bengal.

Preliminary assessment suggests a possibility of a crack in the railway tracks, which might have caused the accident, said DM Jalpaiguri, Moumita Godala Basu. Officials confirmed that three passengers have died, and that the injured had been moved to different hospitals in the area. Close to 250 passengers have been rescued so far, sources said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Covid-19 situation, left the meeting for sometime and has issued instructions to district administration for relief and rescue work.

Railway officials have rushed to the spot while disaster management and rescue teams have already reached. Officials said attempts to rescue trapped passengers were underway.

Television footage showed a number of coaches lying on the side of elevated tracks as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate passengers. Sources said a relief train has been rushed to the spot. Jalpaiguri district administration said some injured passengers were being rushed to a hospital in Moynaguri.

According to Rajesh Kumar, chief reservation supervisor, Patna junction, Bihar, 98 passengers boarded the train from Patna junction and three from Mokama while two people boarded from Bakhtiarpur.

Railway helpline numbers: 03564 255190, 050 34666 and 0361-273162, 2731622, 2731623

Helpline numbers:

New Jalpaiguri Junction: 9002041951, 9002041955

Katihar: 9002041952, 06452230692

Danapur: 06115-232398/07759070004

Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn: 02773677/05412-253232

Sonpur: 06158-221645

Naugachia: 8252912018

Barauni: 8252912043

Khagaria: 8252912030

