Train Accident in North Bengal Updates: President Kovind, VP Naidu Wish Speedy Recovery to Those Injured

Train accident in North Bengal Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed grief over the derailment of an express train in West Bengal and wished speedy recovery to those injured. At least five people were killed and more than 45 injured when 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and some overturned near Domohani in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Read More
The Indian Railways has announced Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia for those killed, Rs 1 lakh for the severely injured and Rs 25,000 for passengers who suffered minor injuries.
Bikaner-Guwahati derailment, West Bengal | Latest visuals of the rescue operation at the site. pic.twitter.com/uCMRbB9ApN
“A heavy jerk followed a loud sound, I fell from my berth and everything went blank,” said a survivor of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train, which derailed in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, leading to the death of five people and injury of 45 passengers. Twelve coaches of the train jumped the rails, and some of them overturned near Domohani. The accident occurred at around 5 pm in an area under the Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway, an NFR spokesperson said in Guwahati. A partially mangled coach got perched atop another under the impact, while a few bogies had hurtled down the slope and overturned.
Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a tragic rail accident in West Bengal. My deepest condolences with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu expresses grief over the loss of lives in the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment.
Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the derailment of Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari expressed grief over the train accident and condoled those who died in the incident. “The Railway Minister would be visiting the site tomorrow and is presently reviewing the rescue operations and keeping track of the aid and relief which is being provided swiftly to the victims,” he said.
The Railway Minister would be visiting the site tomorrow & is presently reviewing the rescue operations and keeping track of the aid & relief which is being provided swiftly to the victims.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he spoke to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the train accident in West Bengal.
Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that he has enhanced amount of ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate accident: Rs. 5 Lakh in case of death, Rs. 1 Lakh towards grievous and Rs. 25,000 for minor injuries.
Enhanced amount of ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate accident: Rs. 5 Lakh in case of death, Rs. 1 Lakh towards grievous and Rs. 25,000 for minor injuries.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw leaves for the accident site. He will travel to Kolkata and then take a special train to the accident site, sources said.
Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh said she is constantly monitoring the rescue operation and assured swift evacuation of passengers.
Bikaner-Guwahati Express has met with an unfortunate accident near Domohani, Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri District, WB.
I am praying for the safety of all the passengers and staff onboard.
I am constantly monitoring the rescue operation and assure swift evacuation of passengers.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that it was a very unfortunate incident. The rescue team has reached the location and senior officers are at the site. He added that PM Modi has taken a stock of the situation.
Helpline numbers for New Jalpaiguri Junction and Katihar:
New Jalpaiguri Junction 9002041951 9002041955
Katihar 9002041952 06452230692
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he had spoken to PM Narendra Modi and apprised him about the rescue operations.
Spoke with Hon'ble PM and apprised him about the rescue operations.
Officials said that the worst affected compartment in the accident is S6. Several passengers are still trapped inside the S6 compartment. Meanwhile, the rescuers are trying to get the trapped passengers out.
Five deaths have been officially confirmed so far in the train accident. So far, 60 injured have been shifted to various hospitals in North Bengal.
Bengal MLA Manoj Tigga, Chief Whip of BJP Legislative Party is on his way to Maynaguri where Bikaner Guwahati Express met with an accident.
After derailment of Bikaner Guwahati Express, Helpline Numbers have been opened by ECR. Helpline numbers are as follows:
-Danapur- 06115-232398/07759070004 -Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn- 02773677/ 05412-253232 -Sonpur – 06158-221645 -Naugachia- 8252912018 -Barauni- 8252912043 -Khagaria -8252912030
CM Mamata Banerjee said she is deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri. “Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible,” she said in a tweet.
Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri.Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible.
Really distressed on hearing about the tragic passenger train(Bikaner-Guwahati Express) derailment at Maynaguri's Domhiniti.
Our local Party workers are on the ground providing relief to the passengers.I am thankful to those workers and pray that all passengers are safe. pic.twitter.com/CMgs9sxKn8
10 critically injured patients are being moved to Jalpaiguri district hospital. Meanwhile, over 15 passengers admitted at Moynaguri hospital are said to be critical.
“The derailment of coaches of the Bikaner-Guhawati Express near New Maynaguri, West Bengal is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected passengers and their families. I wish speedy recovery to the injured, Kovind tweeted. Vice President Naidu said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the train accident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the train accident in North Bengal, in which eight people were killed and several injured after the Bikaner Express derailed in North Bengal on Thursday evening. The prime minister said he had spoken to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the accident.
He tweeted, “Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly.” (sic)
Vaishnaw will be reaching the accident site tomorrow morning and also announced enhanced ex-gratia compensation for victims with Rs 5 lakh in case of death, Rs 1 Lakh in case of grievous injuries, and Rs 25,000 for minor injuries. A high-level railway safety inquiry has also been ordered into the accident, which took place near the Moynaguri area of Jalpaiguri in North Bengal.
Preliminary assessment suggests a possibility of a crack in the railway tracks, which might have caused the accident, said DM Jalpaiguri, Moumita Godala Basu. Officials confirmed that three passengers have died, and that the injured had been moved to different hospitals in the area. Close to 250 passengers have been rescued so far, sources said.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Covid-19 situation, left the meeting for sometime and has issued instructions to district administration for relief and rescue work.
Railway officials have rushed to the spot while disaster management and rescue teams have already reached. Officials said attempts to rescue trapped passengers were underway.
Television footage showed a number of coaches lying on the side of elevated tracks as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate passengers. Sources said a relief train has been rushed to the spot. Jalpaiguri district administration said some injured passengers were being rushed to a hospital in Moynaguri.
According to Rajesh Kumar, chief reservation supervisor, Patna junction, Bihar, 98 passengers boarded the train from Patna junction and three from Mokama while two people boarded from Bakhtiarpur.
Railway helpline numbers: 03564 255190, 050 34666 and 0361-273162, 2731622, 2731623
Helpline numbers:
New Jalpaiguri Junction: 9002041951, 9002041955
Katihar: 9002041952, 06452230692
Danapur: 06115-232398/07759070004
Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn: 02773677/05412-253232
Sonpur: 06158-221645
Naugachia: 8252912018
Barauni: 8252912043
Khagaria: 8252912030
