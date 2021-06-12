Bikaner First in India to Start Door-to-door Covid Vaccine Drive; Begins Monday

Bikaner in Rajasthan is scheduled to become the first city in the country to undertake a Covid immunisation initiative that will go door-to-door. The activity, which will begin on Monday, will be for adults aged 45 and up. Two ambulances and three mobile teams are on standby to deliver the vaccines to people’s homes, and the district administration has set up a helpline with a WhatsApp number where people may register for the vaccines by providing their names and addresses.

The vaccine van will leave for people’s homes once a minimum of ten persons have signed up. The requirement of a minimum of 10 registrations prior to the mobile van’s deployment is intended to reduce wastage, as one vial of vaccine can be used to administer the vaccine to ten persons, NDTV has reported.

A medical staff will remain with the person for observation while the vaccine van travels from one address to the next after administering the shot.

Bikaner, roughly 340 kilometres from the state capital Jaipur, has 16 urban primary health centres, and doctors at these centres will be informed about who is receiving the vaccines in their region so that they may monitor them for any side effects.

Namit Mehta, Collector of Bikaner told NDTV that the city has a population of over 7 lakh as per the 2011 Census and about 60-65 per cent of its population has been vaccinated till now.

In Bikaner, almost 3,69,000 people have been vaccinated so far. Over the last 24 hours, the district has recorded 28 new Covid cases. So far, 40,118 cases have been registered in the district, with 527 deaths. There are currently 453 active cases.

Bombay HC’s Previous Statement on Door-to-door Covid Vaccine

The Bombay High Court had some weeks ago said it was disheartened and disappointed with the Centre’s insensitivity and with the Mumbai civic body for not starting door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens and specially-abled, bed-ridden and wheelchair-bound people.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni had reiterated that the Centre needs to rethink its policy that says door-to-door inoculation drive was not possible due to various reasons, including wastage of vaccines and probability of adverse reaction to the vaccine.

The HC directed chairman of the ‘National Expert Group for Vaccine Administration of COVID-19’ (NEGVAC) set up by the Centre to consider the issue of introducing door-to-door drive and posted the matter for further hearing on June 2. “If the NEGVAC decides favourably to start the door- to-door drive, then the same shall be implemented without waiting for the court’s order," the bench had said.

