Bikaner-Guwahati Express Accident: Initial Probe Points to Sudden Brake Due to Possible Engine Fault

A preliminary investigation into the Bikaner-Guwahati Express accident in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district has pointed to an engine fault, sources told News18 on Friday as the death toll in the mishap climbed to nine.

According to sources, the traction motor of the engine fell off as a result of which the pilot and assistant loco pilot had to apply emergency brakes. “The sudden and emergency application of brakes caused the derailment and coaches sliding over one another,” a source said.

The traction motor mainly operates the wheels of the 12-wheeled WAP4 engine which was pulling the train. Sources said the train was not passing through an elephant corridor as being speculated, adding that examination of engine data recorded is necessary to determine whether it was operated within the prescribed speed limit.

Twelve coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train had derailed and some of them capsized on Thursday. NFR’s Chief Public relations Officer Guneet Kaur said the number of injured currently stands at 36. While 23 passengers are undergoing treatment at Super Specialty Hospital in Jalpaiguri, six are admitted to North Bengal Medical College and seven at Maynaguri Rural Hospital.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the accident site on Friday morning.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the tragedy when they were in the middle of an online meeting to review the Covid situation in the country with other CMs. “Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly," Modi later tweeted.

The Railways have announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the accident, Rs 1 lakh to the grievously injured and Rs 25,000 for passengers with simple injury. President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu too expressed grief over the accident and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

“The derailment of coaches of the Bikaner-Guhawati Express near New Maynaguri, West Bengal is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected passengers and their families. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured, Kovind tweeted. Vice President Naidu said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Vice President’s Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

