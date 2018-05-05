English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bikaner Man Hacked to Pieces by Girlfriend's Family, Body Found in Suitcase in Delhi
The victim, Dushyant Sharma,who hails from Bikaner, was held captive by the accused, identified as Priya Seth (27), Dikshant Kamra (25) and Lakshya Walia (26), at their rented flat in Bajaj Nagar with a motive to extort money from him, ACP (Jhotwara) Aas Mohammad said.
Representative photo.(GETTY IMAGES)
Jaipur: Three people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man from Bikaner, whose body was found packed in a suitcase on a road in Delhi, police said on Friday.
The victim, Dushyant Sharma, was held captive by the accused, identified as Priya Seth (27), Dikshant Kamra (25) and Lakshya Walia (26), at their rented flat in Bajaj Nagar with a motive to extort money from him, ACP (Jhotwara) Aas Mohammad said.
According to the ACP, the woman befriended Sharma on a social networking app. On May 2, Seth invited the victim to her flat and asked him to pay Rs 10 lakh. When the victim denied, she threatened to file a rape case against him, he said.
The woman and her two friends, who were also present at the flat, later confiscated Sharma's ATM card and telephoned his father demanding Rs 10 lakh as ransom, Mohammad said.
Following which the victim's father deposited Rs 3 lakh into his bank account.
A transaction of Rs 20,000 was made from Sharma's ATM card, the ACP said.
The three accused then strangulated Sharma and chopped his body into pieces, he said.
According to the police, the accused have been involved in several other criminal cases in the past as well.
Also Watch
The victim, Dushyant Sharma, was held captive by the accused, identified as Priya Seth (27), Dikshant Kamra (25) and Lakshya Walia (26), at their rented flat in Bajaj Nagar with a motive to extort money from him, ACP (Jhotwara) Aas Mohammad said.
According to the ACP, the woman befriended Sharma on a social networking app. On May 2, Seth invited the victim to her flat and asked him to pay Rs 10 lakh. When the victim denied, she threatened to file a rape case against him, he said.
The woman and her two friends, who were also present at the flat, later confiscated Sharma's ATM card and telephoned his father demanding Rs 10 lakh as ransom, Mohammad said.
Following which the victim's father deposited Rs 3 lakh into his bank account.
A transaction of Rs 20,000 was made from Sharma's ATM card, the ACP said.
The three accused then strangulated Sharma and chopped his body into pieces, he said.
According to the police, the accused have been involved in several other criminal cases in the past as well.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- India Clubbed With UAE, Thailand and Bahrain in Asian Cup
- Beaten Man Utd Lacked Desire at Brighton: Mourinho
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080