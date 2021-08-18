Bikaner Teenager Allegedly Dies By Suicide Year After His Father Hung Himself

A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide at his house in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Tuesday evening, police said.

The boy, a class 11 student, had gone into depression after his father also died by suicide last year, the police said. “He stayed with his mother in Khaturia Colony under Jai Narayan Vyas Colony (JNVC) police station jurisdiction," they said. “We have not recovered any suicide note,” said Rajasthan Police.

The victim’s mother told the media that the boy was studying in his room yesterday evening. “Late in the evening, he went upstairs and when he did not come down to have his dinner, we went upstairs and found him hanging from the roof.”

“With the help of neighbours, we took him down and rushed him to PBM Hospital for medical attention. The doctors of the hospital declared him dead,” the victim’s mother said.

According to relatives of the victim, the deceased teenager was a brilliant student. “We cannot understand why he killed himself. Since his father’s death last year, the boy used to remain quiet, talked less and preferred staying alone.”

Police have sent the deceased teenager’s body for postmortem.

The teenager’s father, Vishudutt Vishnoi, a police inspector, had died by suicide at his official residence in the Charu district of Rajasthan on May 23, 2020. He was posted in Ramgarh police station.

The reasons behind Vishnoi’s death is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered from the incident site. Many of his colleagues suspected foul play. Opposition political leaders had come on the streets demanding CBI enquiry then. Vishnoi’s death is currently being investigated by the CBI.

