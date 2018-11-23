Bike-borne Assailants Attack Activist’s House Late Night for Supporting Women’s Entry to Sabarimala

In yet another attack on those who support the entry of women of all ages at Sabarimala Temple, the house of Aparna Sivakami —an activist who arranged a media briefing for three women who expressed willingness for Sabarimala pilgrimage — was attacked in the wee hours of Thursday.Aparna Sivakami’s house, located in Thenhippalam in Malappuram district, was pelted with stones at 2.30 am by bike-borne assailants. Aparna alleged that she came under attack for her involvement in the press conference which was held at Ernakulam Press Club on November 19.“There were at least three persons who came on a bike. By the time I switched on the lights, the gang had escaped,” Aparna told News18, adding that the police have recovered six stones from the house premises.“I was with my 13-year-old daughter in the house when the attack took place, two windows of the room where my daughter was sleeping have been broken,” Aparna said.On November 19, Reshma Nishant and Anila from Kannur district and Dhanya from Kollam district had held a press conference in Kochi announcing their willingness for Sabarimala pilgrimage if the police ensure adequate security. Aparna had made a booking at the Press Club for the trio.The trio who were on ‘vritham’, the mandatory austerities for visiting Sabarimala, faced stiff protests from a mob which chanted Ayyappa hymns outside the Press Club and they were rescued by the police.Talking about the press briefing, Aparna said the trio had followed all the rules for visiting temple and had also registered in the portal set up by the Kerala government for Sabarimala pilgrims.39-year-old Aparna, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, said she is not visiting the temple due to her illness.The house of Sangeeth, a youth from Guruvayur, was also attack after he accompanied the trio and attended the press conference, Aparna said. Thenhipalam police have registered a case after receiving a complaint from Aparna and an investigation is underway.