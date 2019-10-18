In Another Incident of Snatching, Miscreants Rob Delhi Assembly Speaker's Secretary of Mobile Phone

New Delhi: In the latest incident of snatching and criminal activities targeting high-profile people, anti-social elements targeted the Secretary of Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal.

DANICS officer Ajay Rawal is the Secretary to Goyal and earlier served as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Patel Nagar. He lives in Ambica Vihar area of Pashchim Vihar in Outer Delhi.

According to an FIR registered on October 17 in Pashchim Vihar police station, Rawal and his wife were going for a walk on Thursday night. The couple had just gone a short distance from their home where bike-borne criminals intercepted them.

"Before Rawal and his wife could understand anything, the criminals snatched a mobile from their hands and fled from the spot," the complaint said.

The incident took place at around 8 pm at a crowded place. Despite it being a festival, there were reportedly no policemen around which encouraged the snatchers to commit the crime.

This is the third such incident with high-profile persons in less than a week.

On October 12, criminals snatched the purse and mobile of a woman, Damayanti Ben, who claimed to be a niece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the incident garnered attention in almost no time due to Modi's name, the police managed to arrest the snatchers within 24 hours.

Just four days after, on October 16, a Metropolitan Magistrate of Tis Hazari court in the city was targted by snatchers. The Magistrate was walking near his home in Kamala Nagar area after having dinner when two men on a scooty snatched his iPhone.

Again the police arrested the criminals within hours of the crime.

But the police is still clueless in a gold chain, worth about Rs 3 lakh, snatching incident which happened in Rohini district. Victim Jyoti Rathi is a member of the Child Protection Commission.

"Assistant Sub-Inspector Sakha Ram at the Prashant Vihar police station had registered the incident as a heist instead of snatching," Rathi told IANS.

Rohini DCP S.D. Mishra said the ASI has been suspended.

