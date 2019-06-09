Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bike-borne Gunmen Open Fire at News Channel Crew in Central Delhi, None Hurt

The reporter said that the assailants started shooting in their direction when they drove away. Two bullets reportedly hit the vehicle.

News18.com

Updated:June 9, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bike-borne Gunmen Open Fire at News Channel Crew in Central Delhi, None Hurt
Representative image (Getty)
Loading...

New Delhi: The crew of a Hindi news channel was attacked by two bike-borne armed men in central Delhi’s Barapulla area on Saturday night.

The crew of ABP news channel, including a reporter, cameraperson and driver, were on way to cover a crime story in Karol Bagh when two men on black Pulsar bike asked them to stop. When they refused to stop, the men opened fire at the vehicle. However, the crew escaped unhurt.

"A businesses man was murdered near Prasad Nagar area. We were going from Noida to Karol Bagh. No sooner we reached the Barapullah flyover and moved towards the Pragati Maidan area we saw two people on a black Pulsar near the Pragati Maidan turning," ABP reporter Siddharth Purohit was quoted as saying by the NDTV.

Purohit accused the police of delayed action in the case. He said the police van was dispatched almost two hours after they were called. He also ruled out the chance of a ‘personal animosity’ and added that the men were not wearing any helmets. “The driver was driving with one hand and shooting with another,” he said.

The Delhi police said that it has suspended three policemen for "lack of prompt response" and a case has been registered.

“In the @abpnewshindi incident on Barapulla, case has been registered immediately and several teams constituted to work on it. 3 policemen on picket duty suspended for lack of prompt response. Investigation transferred to Crime Branch. Senior officers closely supervising the case,” Delhi police posted on its official Twitter handle.

The reporter said that the assailants started shooting in their direction when they drove away. Two bullets reportedly hit the vehicle. He alleged that a police patrol van was dispatched nearly two hours after he called the control room.

Delhi Police has registered a case over the incident and has suspended three policemen for "lack of prompt response".

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram