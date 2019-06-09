Bike-borne Gunmen Open Fire at News Channel Crew in Central Delhi, None Hurt

New Delhi: The crew of a Hindi news channel was attacked by two bike-borne armed men in central Delhi’s Barapulla area on Saturday night.

The crew of ABP news channel, including a reporter, cameraperson and driver, were on way to cover a crime story in Karol Bagh when two men on black Pulsar bike asked them to stop. When they refused to stop, the men opened fire at the vehicle. However, the crew escaped unhurt.

"A businesses man was murdered near Prasad Nagar area. We were going from Noida to Karol Bagh. No sooner we reached the Barapullah flyover and moved towards the Pragati Maidan area we saw two people on a black Pulsar near the Pragati Maidan turning," ABP reporter Siddharth Purohit was quoted as saying by the NDTV.

Purohit accused the police of delayed action in the case. He said the police van was dispatched almost two hours after they were called. He also ruled out the chance of a ‘personal animosity’ and added that the men were not wearing any helmets. “The driver was driving with one hand and shooting with another,” he said.

The Delhi police said that it has suspended three policemen for "lack of prompt response" and a case has been registered.

“In the @abpnewshindi incident on Barapulla, case has been registered immediately and several teams constituted to work on it. 3 policemen on picket duty suspended for lack of prompt response. Investigation transferred to Crime Branch. Senior officers closely supervising the case,” Delhi police posted on its official Twitter handle.

