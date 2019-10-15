Bike-borne Men Snatch Metropolitan Magistrate's Mobile Phone in Delhi
New Delhi: Two bike-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a metropolitan magistrate in north Delhi's Kamla Nagar, police said on Tuesday.
The magistrate is the latest victim in the string of snatching incidents in the national capital in a last few months.
On Monday, the two bike-borne men snatched the magistrate's mobile phone while he was standing outside his house at around 8 pm, police said.
A case under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC has been registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north Delhi) Monika Bhardwaj said.
"The victim was standing outside his house and talking over phone when suddenly two men on motorcycle arrived there and snatched his mobile phone," the senior police officer said.
Police are also analysing the CCTV footage of nearby areas to nab the accused, the officer said.
The city has witnessed a spate of snatching incidents in the last few months.
On Saturday, two men had snatched the handbag of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damyanti Ben Modi in Civil Lines area.
Last month, a woman journalist was injured after she attempted to resist a snatching bid in CR Park.
