Bike-borne Men Snatch Metropolitan Magistrate's Mobile Phone in North Delhi

New Delhi: Two bike-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a metropolitan magistrate in North Delhi's Kamala Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday at around 8 PM. The victim was speaking on his phone when two bike-borne assailants snatched his phone and fled the spot, they said.

The magistrate informed the police about the incident.

A case under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 379 (punishment for theft) has been registered.

The police are also analysing the CCTV footage of nearby areas to nab the accused, a senior police officer said.

The city has witnessed a spate of snatching incidents in the last few months.

Two men had snatched the handbag of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damyanti Ben Modi in North Delhi's Civil Lines area recently.

In another incident, a woman journalist was injured after she attempted to resist a snatching bid in south Delhi's CR park last month.

