Bike-borne Miscreants Intercept Car of Delhi BJP Leader's Wife at Mandi House, Rob Her
When she reached near Mandi House, unknown bike-borne persons intercepted her car and later threw some flammable substance on the car's bonnet.
Leader of Opposition in Delhi, Vijender Gupta with his wife Shobha. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have received a complaint from Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly and BJP leader Vijender Gupta's wife who has alleged that she was robbed at Mandi House in Lutyen's Delhi on Monday.
According to the police, the complainant Shobha who runs an NGO claimed that the incident took place at about 10:15 a.m. when she left her Pandara Road residence in her car along with her associate and driver.
When she reached near Mandi House, unknown bike-borne persons intercepted her car and later threw some flammable substance on the car's bonnet.
When her driver and associate got out of the car to look into the matter, taking advantage the robbers fled away with her handbag, she stated.
Later she approached the police and reported the matter after which a police complaint was lodged. She hit out at the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for their lukewarm response over women's safety in the national capital.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs West Indies: It's Not IPL so Pressure to Perform Will be Different For WI Batsmen - Chahal
- ICC World cup 2019 | Arjun Tendulkar Helping England Prepare for Australia Challenge
- Ford Endeavour Rolls Over as Hyundai Santro Crashes into the SUV - Watch Video
- GST Council to Consider Reducing Tax on Electric Vehicles - Anurag Thakur
- Xiaomi's Poco F1 64GB Variant Gets Yet Another Price Cut in India; Now Costs Rs 17,999
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s