1-min read

Bike-borne Miscreants Intercept Car of Delhi BJP Leader's Wife at Mandi House, Rob Her

When she reached near Mandi House, unknown bike-borne persons intercepted her car and later threw some flammable substance on the car's bonnet.

IANS

Updated:June 25, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
Bike-borne Miscreants Intercept Car of Delhi BJP Leader's Wife at Mandi House, Rob Her
Leader of Opposition in Delhi, Vijender Gupta with his wife Shobha. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have received a complaint from Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly and BJP leader Vijender Gupta's wife who has alleged that she was robbed at Mandi House in Lutyen's Delhi on Monday.

According to the police, the complainant Shobha who runs an NGO claimed that the incident took place at about 10:15 a.m. when she left her Pandara Road residence in her car along with her associate and driver.

When she reached near Mandi House, unknown bike-borne persons intercepted her car and later threw some flammable substance on the car's bonnet.

When her driver and associate got out of the car to look into the matter, taking advantage the robbers fled away with her handbag, she stated.

Later she approached the police and reported the matter after which a police complaint was lodged. She hit out at the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for their lukewarm response over women's safety in the national capital.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta


