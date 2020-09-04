Bike-borne Youth Flee With Bag of Bus Conductor Containing Rs 43,000 on Yamuna Expressway: Police

Three bike-borne youths allegedly snatched and escaped with the cash bag of a UPSRTC bus conductor while it had stopped in Naujheel area here on the Yamuna Expressway on Friday evening, police said.

The Banda-bound bus coming from Delhi had to stop on the highway at the point due to a snag in the engine, they added. The looters snatched the bag containing Rs 43,600 from bus conductor Ashish Patel and fled the place, police said.

On receiving information about the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Kant Parasar reached the spot but the youth had escaped from the spot. Three police teams have been formed to catch hold of the culprits, SP (Rural) Srish Chand said.