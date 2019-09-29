Bike Riders Snatch Brazilian Woman's Handbag in South Delhi's GK, Arrested

New Delhi: Police arrested three men for snatching a Brazilian woman's handbag in South Delhi's Greater Kailash 2 on Wednesday.

The woman, named Cecilia, was walking near the M-block market in the locality at around 1 pm when two men riding a motorcycle snatched her handbag and escaped. The handbag had a mobile phone, money, credit cards, passport and some other documents, a statement given by the Brazilian national read.

A case was registered at the CR Park police station. The woman's mobile phone was soon traced and returned to her, and her credit cards, passport and wallet were also traced down.

The arrested have been identified as Munnawar, Vijay and Honey, and are residents of Aligarh. the motorcycle use has also been recovered, while further investigation is underway.

The incident comes days after a woman journalist was injured after she resisted attempts to snatch her mobile phone and fell from an auto-rickshaw in the CR Park area.

On Monday, another woman journalist's mobile phone was snatched by two bike-borne men in the city's Okhla area.

