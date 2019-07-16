2 Women Riding Pillion Crushed to Death after Chennai Bus Runs Over Bike During Rush Hour
Traffic police officials who arrived on the spot took the bus driver for questioning while the vehicle has been impounded.
CCTV footage shows the moment the bike that came under the wheels of the MRSTC bus in Chennai on Tuesday.
Chennai: Two women riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by a male friend died after the vehicle slipped under the wheels of a government bus during rush hour on Chennai’s arterial Anna Salai on Tuesday.
Bhavani and Nagalaksmi, both 24 and natives of Andhra Pradesh, were riding to work with their colleague, 26-year-old Shiva, towards Egmore on Tuesday morning when the accident took place. Traffic police officials who arrived on the spot took the bus driver for questioning while the vehicle has been impounded.
Shiva swerved right in order to avert colliding with another two-wheeler that braked suddenly after an autorickshaw appeared in front it. A Madras Transport Corporation bus crashed into the trio, running them over before screeching to a halt.
Bhavani and Nagalakshmi, graduates in mechanical engineering, were killed on the spot. Shiva is battling for life at the Government Hospital in Royapettah.
CCTV footage of the accident went viral on social media on Tuesday morning, eliciting sympathy and raising questions over whether stricter rules on lane discipline could avert such accidents.
