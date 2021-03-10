india

Biker Shoots Man in South Delhi, Victim's Condition Critical

Representative image.

The victim has sustained a bullet injury in the neck.

A contractual employee working with BSES as a driver was critically injured after a biker fired at him in South Delhi’s Andrews Ganj area on Wednesday morning.

The victim has sustained a bullet injury in the neck and is admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where his condition is said to be critical.

The Delhi Police received a PCR call at around 9 am saying that a motorcycle rider had shot at a person who was present in a car near the Electricity Grid, Andrews Ganj.

“The injured was identified as Bhimraj, 45, a resident of Chirag Delhi, working in BSES as a contractual driver. He has sustained a single bullet injury in the neck. The injured has been hospitalised at AIIMS,” said Atul Thakur, DCP, South Delhi.

Police said that prima facie the motive appears to be personal enmity which is being investigated.

“A case under appropriate sections is being registered. Multiple teams are working to apprehend the accused,” the officer added.

first published:March 10, 2021, 15:46 IST
